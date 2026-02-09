Sabrina’s Pringles man lacks staying power

Was there a big budget at the Super Bowl that didn’t require a celeb? (Yes, Anthropic but there weren’t many.) Here’s Sabrina Carpenter making her Super Bowl debut for Pringles, courtesy of BBDO. with a Latino tinge too, another 2026 SB theme.

Sabrina, always game, is building her own Pringles man but all good things….from BBDO.

Do you ever feel that agencies are running out of ideas? Or are advertisers so hooked on influencers, celebs being the starriest of the breed, that they don’t commission anything else?

MAA creative scale: 5.