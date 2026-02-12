Publicis wins more than half global new business in 2025

Publicis dominated agency new business in 2025, winning 1485 of 3885 pitches or 56% of all global billings. WPP won 672 pitches, Omnicom 656 and IPG 192 (now merged with Omnicom.) The figures come from Mediasense.

Mediasense’s Greg Paull says the ranking corrects a misnomer about the French holding company. He told Ad Age: “I think people see Publicis as a media-driven holding company, but actually it (showed) a diversity of wins in social, public relations, creative, influencer and data.”

Publicis’ new business revenue from creative ($622.8 million) was higher than its new business revenue from media ($471 million) even though the number of creative pitches and billings was down year on year. The number of media pitches dropped 11% with billings 17% lower than 2024.

Runner-up WPP did well creatively with $363.8 million, led by Ogilvy, but media let the side down with a $127.1 million decline in new business.