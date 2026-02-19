Omnicom posts 2025 loss as cost-cutting begins in earnest

Omnicom, newly-reinforced by IPG, has announced its full year 2025 numbers and all we can safely say is that it’s bigger.

The world’s biggest agency group reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of nearly $5.53 billion, up 27.9% – or nearly $1.21 billion – from a year earlier. Full-year revenue rose 10.1%, or $1.58 billion to $17.27 billion. The results were boosted by just over one month of revenue from IPG. Omnicom posted a net loss of $941.1 million for the fourth quarter and of $54.5 million for the year, redundancies presumably.

Omnicom declined to produce organic growth numbers or a forecast although CFO Philip Angelastro said growth would have been 4% if it had stuck to its old reporting. What he and CEO John Wren did confirm was that they were doubling their cost saving target to $1.5 billion including $1 billion in labour costs. They also plan to pull out of some smaller countries and markets as they did recently by selling experiential agency Jack Morton.

Growth is still a problem area for what remains of the big ad holding companies. Havas recently reported 3% 2025 growth, good by current market standards but hardly likely to thrill investors who are now used to seeing the platforms and the tech sector as a whole growing in double digits or more. The likes of Omnicom are going to have to think up something new if they’re going to solve this conundrum.