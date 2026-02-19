AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeFinanceMediaNews

Omnicom posts 2025 loss as cost-cutting begins in earnest

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster16 hours ago
0 974 1 minute read

Omnicom, newly-reinforced by IPG, has announced its full year 2025 numbers and all we can safely say is that it’s bigger.

The world’s biggest agency group reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of nearly $5.53 billion, up 27.9% – or nearly $1.21 billion – from a year earlier. Full-year revenue rose 10.1%, or $1.58 billion to $17.27 billion. The results were boosted by just over one month of revenue from IPG. Omnicom posted a net loss of $941.1 million for the fourth quarter and of $54.5 million for the year, redundancies presumably.

Omnicom declined to produce organic growth numbers or a forecast although CFO Philip Angelastro said growth would have been 4% if it had stuck to its old reporting. What he and CEO John Wren did confirm was that they were doubling their cost saving target to $1.5 billion including $1 billion in labour costs. They also plan to pull out of some smaller countries and markets as they did recently by selling experiential agency Jack Morton.

Growth is still a problem area for what remains of the big ad holding companies. Havas recently reported 3% 2025 growth, good by current market standards but hardly likely to thrill investors who are now used to seeing the platforms and the tech sector as a whole growing in double digits or more. The likes of Omnicom are going to have to think up something new if they’re going to solve this conundrum.

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster16 hours ago
0 974 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
casibomjojobet girişmarsbahismarsbahis girişcasibom girişjojobet girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibom girişjojobet giriş