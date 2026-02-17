Old Spice marks ‘The End of Adolescence’

Old Spice can hardly have known about Victoria Beckham’s spot of difficulty with son Brooklyn when they OK’d this new campaign from Wieden+Kennedy (it’s an update of a 2014 effort anyway) but ‘The End of Adolescence’ from Wieden+Kennedy HQ certainly strikes a chord.

W+K originally made its mark on Old Spice with Isaiah Mustafa of course. Since then not all the ads have been funny although they’ve tried hard. But owner P&G has stayed with the agency and here, anyway, it’s paid off. Nicely directed by Arts & Sciences’ Mike Warzin.

MAA creative scale: 8.