News
Old Spice marks ‘The End of Adolescence’
Old Spice can hardly have known about Victoria Beckham’s spot of difficulty with son Brooklyn when they OK’d this new campaign from Wieden+Kennedy (it’s an update of a 2014 effort anyway) but ‘The End of Adolescence’ from Wieden+Kennedy HQ certainly strikes a chord.
W+K originally made its mark on Old Spice with Isaiah Mustafa of course. Since then not all the ads have been funny although they’ve tried hard. But owner P&G has stayed with the agency and here, anyway, it’s paid off. Nicely directed by Arts & Sciences’ Mike Warzin.
MAA creative scale: 8.