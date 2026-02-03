Ocean Outdoor strengthens Manchester with Arndale Centre contract

Ocean Outdoor UK has been awarded a new DOOH contract by Manchester Arndale, one of the UK’s biggest inner city retail centres, to manage and enhance the centre’s internal OOH assets. Ocean already operates the two external OOH sites at Manchester Arndale and plans to revamp the centre with new screen formats and the latest DOOH technology.

The long term contract covers 37 internal D6 sized screens which will form part of The Loop, Ocean’s small format network, and Arndale Media Wall, a new large format full motion Digital Out of Home (DOOH) screen measuring 108 square metres.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ocean Labs will also manage experiential brand activations and murals, along with a media first opportunity for large scale projections on the Arndale skyscraper.

The centre attracts an annual footfall of more than 46 million ranking it amongst the highest for any retail destination nationally. Covering 1.4 million square feet, a mix of more than 200 retailers, dining and leisure brands includes Apple, Hugo Boss, LEGO and Ralph Lauren.

David Scholes, asset manager, retail at Global Mutual, says: “Bringing our Out of Home portfolio together under an exclusive partnership with Ocean simplifies and streamlines the sales and marketing process and allows us to invest in new formats to enhance the visitor experience.”

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Nick Shaw says: “The welcome addition of Manchester Arndale’s interior assets is another milestone in our successful partnership. The iconic centre further consolidates Ocean’s position in Manchester, providing a comprehensive and best in class Out of Home offer in one of the world’s greatest cities.”