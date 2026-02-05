Mother’s Run Deep picks creative director

Mother’s sports and enteryainment agency Run Deep, which numbers Anthropic among its clients, has hired Will Brookwell (below) from AMV BBDO as creative director.

Brookwell worked on Guinness and Currys at AMV and, before that, BT and EE at Saatchi & Saatchi. He is also a founder of soccer company Shoot-Ball.

Brookwell says: “Joining Run Deep was an opportunity too good to pass up. I’m excited to keep building on the already amazing foundations and make work for our clients that really lands their brands deep in the heart of fan cultures.”

Co-CEO Jodie Fullagar says: “Will is the perfect addition to the Run Deep team and we’re thrilled to have him join the agency at such a critical growth point. His experience, passion and belief in our space made him the perfect choice to help us shape the future of our creative work.”