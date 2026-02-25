Mother applies science for Olaplex

Oh well, it was probably only a matter of time before nerds took over all the world and now that outpost of what otherwise seemed like sanity – Mother – has joined the throng.

In its debut for new client Olaplex. Which is..let them tell you: Founded in 2014, OLAPLEX revolutionized prestige hair care with its category creating Complete Bond Technology™, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking all three bonds during and after hair services. Since then, OLAPLEX has expanded into a full suite of hair health formulas. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold globally through an omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Got it? Mother has at least tried to sweeten the pill with actress and comedian Chloe Fineman in ‘Science Never Looked So Good’

Mother says: “With Science Never Looked So Good we wanted to communicate the category-leading innovation behind Olaplex, giving science a joyful spirit that makes for genuinely entertaining viewing.”

OK, fair enough and it’s better than being battered by the likes of L’Oreal. But why does everything these days need a science degree and a qualification in AI? Answer….

MAA creative scale: 6.5.