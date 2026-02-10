Mini goes global – leaving the brand behind

BMW’s Mini is launching its first global campaign (from Jung von Matt and a cast of thousands including Dentsu and Accenture Song) featuring what it calls “modular storytelling,” a structure which seems to mean that people everywhere can drop in Mini-related stuff.

So we have a male model masquerading as a car wash worker, fantasising about the car.

And that’s more or less it, albeit with thousands of global variations.

Back in 2017 JvM produced one of the ads of the year for Mini, a compelling film about designer John Cooper and Mini’s heritage, notably its brave and successful venture into the Monte Carlo Rally.

And now they’re reduced to this? You might as well hand it all over to AI.

MAA creative scale: 2