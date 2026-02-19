McCann makes promising debut for LinkedIn

LinkedIn is one of the wonders of the age, a testimony to Miscroft’s ability to spot money-making opportunities even if its execution is often lumpy. As to the all-conquering site itself, never knew there were so many CEOs in Weybridge, Surrey.

LinkedIn has chosen McCann to handle its first big brand campaign and, rather bravely, it’s gone for funny. Offices and business can indeed be funny but most big advertisers now eschew such a risky option. Launching in the US then UK.

LinkedIn CMO Jessica Jensen says: “With this campaign, we’re telling a bigger, more unified story about the value of LinkedIn and consistently reinforcing that we’re the network that works for you. Whether you’re a member working to grow your career or a small business working to grow your business, we want to demonstrate that we understand the many layers of professional life and can help you along your journey. LinkedIn isn’t just a platform people use for work. It’s where culture shows up, conversations happen, and the world of work is shaped in real time.”

McCann North America CMO Britt Nolan says: “Most brands aren’t brave enough to take on any sort of negativity. But acknowledging what people are really going through is a powerful way to earn trust. By not sugarcoating what they can and can’t do, LinkedIn doesn’t just land the message — they create a connection.”

Ricky Gervais it isn’t but it is quite funny. The guy in the 15” clip is surely the archetypal LinkedIn nerd.

MAA creative scale: 7.