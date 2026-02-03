Maltesers offers a light-hearted alternative history lesson

Mars’ venerable Maltesers – celebrating 90 years – used to be pitched as a sweet that wasn’t quite as fattening as most, hence aimed mostly at females.

Not an easy message to transmit in these hyper-sensitive HFSS days* but AMV BBDO has somehow pulled it off with ‘Look on the light side,’ featuring gals in various forms of strife down the ages, all of which they overcome.

Chief brand officer Rankin Carroll says: “We believe iconic brands aren’t built overnight. They are built through clear, consistent brand platforms. For Maltesers, that means celebrating women and the power of connection, and for over ten years we’ve remained true to a brand idea with deep insight and resonance – evolving it thoughtfully to remain fresh and relevant to consumers.

“We understand those real moments when women connect and find joy in navigating life’s everyday frustrations. This campaign authentically brings that truth to life throughout history, showing how those shared moments have always helped make things lighter.”

AMV’s Nadja Lossgott says: “Maltesers has been looking at the light side of a complicated world since forever. Because if we didn’t laugh, we’d have to scream.”

Quite. Truly an ad for the times.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.

*Someone will doubtless complain about this too.