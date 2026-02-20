MAA Ad of the Week: Old Spice from Wieden+Kennedy HQ

In a period when creativity is struggling to get a hearing – and seems noticeably absent in much of what passes for advertising on either side of the Atlantic (horrible endless advertorials are making a comeback on the UK’s cheap channels) – the words Old Spice and Wieden+Kennedy bring a welcome wave of nostalgia.

The agency’s latest effort – ‘The End of Adolescence’ – is not quite up there with Cannes favourite Isaiah Mustafa but it’s pretty good all the same, sharply written and well acted, thanks to nifty direction by Mike Warzin.

An ad you actually look forward to, rather than lurching for the remote.