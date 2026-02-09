It’s to be WPP Creative at last – although brands remain

WPP is finally biting the bullet and bringing its three main creative agency brands under one banner – WPP Creative. It has already combined its media agencies in WPP Media and also formed WPP Production.

The move was reportedly decided at a meeting in New York last week although plans could still change. New CEO Cindy Rose is due to announce her grand strategy on February 26. There are also reports that a sale of PR business Burson was discussed.

WPP’s three main creative agency brands are Ogilvy, VML and AKQA although the latter has been hit by the departure of founder Ajaz Ahmed and many of his senior executives. They also include substantial operations like Johnny Hornby’s T&P which handles Toyota in Europe and a number of accounts in the US. There are also reports that a sale of PR business Burson was discussed.

The agencies will attempt to operate independently as well as collectively although that’s easier said that done. Holding company managers seem to think they can occupy some kind of cost-effective limbo, waiting to wither away. Staff who may well want to work for a storied brand like Ogilvy may not be half as keen on WPP Creative.

It’s worth pointing out that these brands cost WPP billions in the Sir Martin Sorrell era. He’s unlikely to be impressed. As for the shade of the late David Ogilvy, his reaction would probably be a version of “I told you so.”