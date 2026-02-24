Is banking on Lloyds really a good idea?

First of all Lloyds Bank was abandoning advertising to go all modishly digital when it departed adam&eveDDB, now it’s back advertising with a Publicis entity called Go (thought that was the influencer bit.) At the same time as handling Santander globally (although we haven’t seem much of that yet.) With Ewen McGregor signed to do the V/O. Isn’t that quite old-fashioned?

Guess that’s where the ‘Power of One’ can get you.

Lloyds also boasts some of the lowest-paying supposedly interest bearing accounts in the UK. The ads suggest it can help us achieve our dreams. More the stuff of nightmares really.

MAA creative scale: 3.

PS CEO Charlie Nunn was paid £7.41m last year. But he did close lots of branches.