BBH gets a new look

“When the world zigs, zag” said Messrs Bartle, Bogle and Hegarty when they launched their remarkable ad agency in 1982.

And their visual identity, like everything else about the place, was style personified, although never precious. John Bartle saw to that.

Now the BBH look has evolved, based it seems on the contrasting but complementary personalities of the three founders (the others are Sir Nigel and Sir John.)

They don’t make them like that any more – worse luck – but BBH, still thriving under a pretty benign Publicis presses on (here’s the old look.)