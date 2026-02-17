Agencies mass their forces for ‘Pass the Pringles’

Ads seem to get smaller while the cast creating them gets bigger, must be the money. Pringles’ new global ‘brand platform’ involves a cast of thousands from AMV BBDO, Carat, branding agency JKR, RPM with a shopper marketing ‘toolkit’ and Hogarth (about to be WPP Production.)

All for ‘Pass the Pringles.’

Pringles CMO Paul Humphries says: “The new campaign is built on a clear and highly relevant insight: as we get caught up in the demands of modern life, we too often let opportunities for connection with other people pass us by. We’re encouraging people to break the cycle and ‘Pass the Pringles’ sparking a moment of playful connection.”

The campaign launches in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Poland in February, followed by Belgium, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia and Bulgaria in Q2. Media activity spans TV, Broadcast VOD, CTV, VOL, Social, Out-of-Home and influencer partnerships, so there’s a lot to do.

Even so, thought it was two blokes in harnesses cleaning windows.

MAA creative scale: 4.