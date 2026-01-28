YouTube fights back against TV measurement

The tech platforms are full of it when they’re boasting about their performance, not so helpful when their numbers are questioned.

According to the FT Google has sent a “cease and desist” lawyers letter to UK measurement group BARB and Kantar Media warning them off comparing YouTube viewership on TV with linear TV channels.

YouTube says that BARB and Kantar atributing viewing sessions to specific content creators is a breach of its terms of service – although it’s far from clear what these are. The problem seems to be that some YouTube content isn’t as popular, according to the BARB findings, as previously thought.

The initial press release announcing the BARB service showed that YouTube’s biggest channel for audiences viewing on TV sets was Peppa Pig with just 758,000 viewers during the week measured, or 1.2 per cent of all people aged over four who watched for at least three consecutive minutes. MrBeast attracted just 319,000 viewers during the week, or 0.5 per cent of the available audience.

YouTube obviously attracts thousands of views on other devices.