VCCP offers a solution to burnout in first work for DfE

If you’re a nurse, a bricklayer, an engineer, or an IT security whizz and you’re getting to the burnout stage, the Department for Education has the solution – re-energise your career by teaching your skills to the next generation.

The “Give your skills new life” campaign is the first from VCCP since it won the account last summer. It features four 30-second films each feature before-and-after stories of people who reached the end of the road with their jobs, then took the plunge and pivoted into further education.

Zoë Stock, creative director at VCCP, said: “This campaign is all about the difference further education can make for trainers, rather than students. Most of us can relate to professional moments where you feel a bit over it, but equally starting from scratch is just too daunting. It’s been interesting to get under the skin of how that feels for people, and to think about how a somewhat unknown career option can be an opportunity to give not just your skills a second life, but yourself one too.”

Makes its point effectively and efficiently.

MAA creative scale: 6.5