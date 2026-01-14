VCCP adds Singapore agency to boost Asia-Pacific footprint

VCCP, which private equity owner Providence is reportedly looking to sell for around £450m, is continuing to expand globally with the acquisition of Singapore agency GOVT and its sister digital shop Ministry, which will merge with VCCP’s existing Singapore agency.

GOVT VCCP was founded in 2012 and now has a team of 70 people. Ministry was launched in 2023 and the agencies’ clients include OCBC Bank, Cathay Pacific, Sentosa, Julie’s biscuits, Puma, Deliveroo and Canon as well as Singapore government agencies and bodies.

Julian Douglas, group CEO of VCCP, said: “GOVT shares our fundamental belief that the best work comes from challenging convention and bringing everything together under one roof. Tim, Aaron and the team have built an outstanding creative operation with genuine challenger spirit. Together we’ll create a powerhouse hub for Asia – combining VCCP’s global scale with deep local expertise to deliver work that truly works for clients across the region.”

Tim Chan, CEO of GOVT VCCP said: “When I joined Leon and Aaron on this adventure, we just wanted to have a good time, defying the status quo of network agencies. And we did. Being small and nimble got us here, but staying that way would also mean saying no to bigger opportunities we’ve earned the right to pursue. Merging with VCCP is like having a new big brother. Creatively and culturally, it’s comforting how much we’re alike. We’re thrilled to fly the VCCP flag in our part of the world, and being a part of a global network that is so impressive will be crucial to our continued growth.”

Katya Obolensky, chief growth officer of GOVT VCCP said: “In GOVT, we found the perfect match. From our first meeting, the synergy was undeniable and we are completely aligned in our creative DNA and our vision for the future. I am thrilled to join forces with Tim and his world-class team to drive growth and innovation across Singapore and the wider region.”

The VCCP Group now has 11 offices across the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Madrid, Prague and Singapore. Whether it’s fattening up for a sale or just business as usual, it’s likely that things are shifting for the agency, which was founded in 2002.