T&P offers certainty in new work for The Times

Serious times call for serious advertising. The Times is generally strong on lifestyle and sport, but this new campaign by Mosaic, T&P’s dedicated News Corp agency, focuses squarely on hard news.

The voiceover declares: “The future is uncertain. The facts shouldn’t be” and promises us that while “Times change, The Times remains”.

Tracy Yaverbaun, general manager, Times Media, said: “The Times and Sunday Times are renowned for independent, authoritative journalism. As we enter 2026, we continue to invest in the very best journalism, ensuring our audiences can understand what’s really going on and engage with our reporting wherever and however they choose – online, on the app, in print, on video, on social platforms and on Times Radio.”

Russell Ramsey, executive creative director at Mosaic, said: “This campaign translates the contemporary feeling of global uncertainty into a powerful narrative. It demonstrates how The Times and Sunday Times remain the definitive source for cutting through the barrage of misinformation.”

Makes its point well. Although when a media outlet is owned by Rupert Murdoch, there’s no 100% guarantee of independent journalism.

MAA creative scale: 6.5