The One Show launches free award for best use of TikTok

TikTok has been overtaken by Reddit as the number four social media platform in the UK, according to Ofcom, but you wouldn’t know about it from all the noise around TikTok in the marketing world. To be fair TikTok is mostly there to sell stuff so it’s a marketer’s dream, whereas Reddit is the last bastion of actual community for social media users.

Now The One Show has introduced a new “Best use of TikTok” category that’s free to enter. In true social media style, it’s come about as part of a partnership between TikTok and the US’s top creative awards.

The judges, taken from the One Show’s Social Media + Creator Content Jury (president: Anny Havercroft from TikTok), will be looking for work that is strong in a combination of community, discovery, sound, co-creation, entertainment, and impact. Entries must include engagement metrics, earned media pick up, video views or completion rates, and brand lift or sales outcomes.

Krystle Watler, head of integrated marcomms, NA, TikTok For Business, said: “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with The One Club for Creativity by introducing the Best Use of TikTok Award at The One Show. Building on three years of collaboration through the ONE Creator Lab, this next chapter will celebrate standout campaigns from brands and agencies pushing creative boundaries and driving tangible business impact on TikTok.”

TikTok is a founding partner of One Creator Lab, a free training programme for aspiring to a career in social media.