TBWA Worldwide COO to head up McCann UK

In another win for Omnicom over IPG, McCann UK’s new CEO is Philip Brett, who has worked at TBWA since 1992. A Brit who spent 15 years at TBWA in Asia, he moved back to London when he was made chief operating officer for the worldwide network in 2017.

Brett will report directly to Tyler Turnbull, the global CEO of McCann. The network (along with TBWA and BBDO) will no longer have a European leader now that Omnicom has removed regional structures. McCann Europe president Christian Johansen will leave after a six-month transition period.

McCann UK has five offices – in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds – whose CEOs will report to Brett. He’ll be the first dedicated UK leader since Mark Lund in 2020.

Turnbull (who moved to McCann from FCB in the December leadership restructure) said: “The UK is a critical market within our network, with exceptional talent and leadership. Phil will work closely with our teams and clients across the region to drive a strong, integrated approach that sets us up for long-term success and growth.”

Over at AMV BBDO, room is being made for more ECDs from former IPG agency FCB, which is being folded into BBDO. Kyle Harman-Turner, Ben Edwards and Guy Hobbs have secured the new roles, following on from Owen Lee (former CCO at FCB) being made creative president at AMV BBDO and Ben Jaffé moving to deputy CSO at AMV BBDO (from CSO at FCB).