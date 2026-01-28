Super Bowl’s sh*ttiest ad is by adam&eveTBWA for Columbia

Some warped logic has been applied to this ad for Columbia sportswear. The brand is demonstrating its clothing’s ability to make the worst parts of nature palatable in an unusual way – by making unsavoury bear poo taste good in a new beer named Nature Calls.

The beer was conceived by adam&eveTBWA and will be on sale at the stadium in Santa Clara, California during the big game, as well as at Breakside Brewery, a regional chain based in Portland. A line-up of former NFL stars are on board to make the difficult case for beer made with bear droppings.

Joe Boyle, brand president at Columbia Sportswear, said: “When we say engineered for whatever, we mean whatever. If Mother Nature hurls bear poop at us, we’ll ferment it into a frosty pint. From the inside of a bear to your mouth – we’re making nature’s crap easier to swallow.”

If you can’t beat them, disgust them. At least it’s likely to stand out.

MAA creative scale: 7