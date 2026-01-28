Sky Business and House 337 invite us to ‘Keep Rollin’

House 337 has been tasked with launching Sky Business into the mobile market, and the result is an upbeat ad that promotes one of the service’s key features – you can roll over unused data and share it with your team.

Clearly aimed at small and medium businesses, it’s set to the soundtrack of 90s hit by the Sugababes, Round Round, with some spectacular rollerskating from the glamorous owner of Kate’s Skates – apparently all done in camera but there must have been some trickery along the way.

Alessandra D’Avino, brand marketing director at Sky Business, said: “Small and medium business owners face different demands every day, and their mobile needs change accordingly. Roll & Share is the only business mobile proposition in the market that truly adapts to these realities, automatically redistributing unused data across the team in the background, with no admin required. House 337 understood that this unique offering isn’t just about connectivity; it’s about giving businesses back their time and money.”

Ross Newton, creative partner at House 337 said: “We wanted to do something different that would show the emotional, rather than rational, benefits of Sky Business mobile and do it in a really fun and entertaining way. The roller skates don’t just add a more interesting narrative, they’re the perfect metaphor for Roll & Share, the key product feature that we needed to promote. It’s a bold first step into the business mobile market for the brand.”

It’s the kind of ad that Sky subscribers are likely to see on repeat, and should bear up to multiple viewings better than most.

MAA creative scale: 7