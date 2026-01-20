Skittles goes solo for Super Bowl

Not long to the Super Bowl and the ads have started to appear, not least this extended teaser for Skittles featuring Elijah Wood in Tolkien mode. He (or someone pretending to be him) will appear on your doorstep and enact a Super Bowl commercial before your very eyes.

A partnership with delivery firm Gopuff, devised by Omnicom’s Team OMC (do they try to make these entities sounds as boring as possible?) In 2018 Skittles created a custom Super Bowl ad shown only to just one punter while its 2019 effort featured a one-off performance of ‘Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical’ in New York.

Be good if it comes off. No wonder Wood looks terrified.

MAA creative scale (to date): 7.5.