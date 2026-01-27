Round one to adam&eve over AMV as Omnicom agencies rekindle rivalry

Omnicom is probably quite pleased at its decision to back adam&eve, formerly part of the now deceased DDB network, in the UK. It now includes TBWA, which never really flew over here despite longstanding Apple and Nissan, and now FCB from IPG.

And FCB has brought a rather welcome gift for the nuptials, the substantial NatWest banking business, formerly at WPP’s T&P.

For adam&eve it’s back to banking, having lost pillar account Lloyds 18 months ago. Lloyds, with a shiny new CMO announced it was going all digital and eschewing advertising – only to pitch up at Publicis which is also supposed to be handling Santander.

For the enlarged Omnicom it’s pretty much business as usual, with newly-banked A&E (officially part of TBWA) up against its other big UK creative agency AMV BBDO which now includes other bits of what used to be IPG. These, on the face of it, are unlikely to deliver Nat West-sized goodies. A&E also gets access to some bits of Unilever formerly at MullenLowe. IPG’s McCann is stil ploughing its own furrow – for now – although it needs to buck up a bit in the new business stakes.

For years AMV and adam&eveDDB battled for first place, not just in Omnicom but also in terms of the UK’s biggest and most awarded agencies. Another bout of rivalry might actually be good for creative standards.