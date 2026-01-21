‘Ripple Effect’ recruitment drive for probation officers by House 337

The Ministry of Justice needs more probation officers, hence this new campaign by House 337 to persuade people that it’s a rewarding job with a sense of purpose – even if it comes with its challenges.

The target audience is career changers aged 30-55 who have some life experience and transferable skills to bring to a role where there are no specific qualification requirements. What’s needed is the ability to build relationships, communicate effectively, and stay calm under pressure.

James Evans, deputy director of communications, Ministry of Justice said: “Probation Service roles are incredibly varied, reaching into every corner of the criminal justice system. This campaign celebrates the extraordinary work that takes place across probation every day – showing how seemingly small actions by staff can create real-world impact. One plan, one decision, one conversation can spark a ripple of change, beginning with an individual and extending outward to families, neighbourhoods and entire communities.”

Steve Hawthorne, creative director at House 337 said “From speaking to people in the Probation Service we realised that the incredible impact they have starts with very small, human interactions. Honest conversations. Listening. Empathy. Skills that plenty of people have. The positive change then ripples out from there. Change for the offenders they work with and for the community at large. By showing this ripple effect and where it starts, we hope to show career changers that working in probation offers the chance to make a real impact.”

It’s not really a brief that an agency can treat with advertising bells and whistles. So an unshowy film about “ripples of change”, supported by OOH and audio, is probably the right approach.

MAA creative scale: 6