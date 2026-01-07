Renault’s Alpine imagines a Musk-free future

Is anti-Americanism finding its way into ads? Most trends do eventually and there’s certainly no great love in the rest of the world for the antics of Donald Trump, Elon Musk and co.

It’s Musk in the sights of Renault’s Alpine brand in a new campaign from BETC Maison, contrasting the dystopian, automated world associated with the Tesla owner with driving an all-electric but somewhat retro French sports car (they don’t have many these days despite being the birthplace of F1.)

“In a world where everything is automated, getting back behind the wheel becomes an act of freedom. We wanted to show the emotional power of a simple gesture: driving. The Alpine A390 embodies this rediscovery of pleasure in the face of an overly controlled future,” says ECD Nicolas Lautier.

Alpine marketing director Patrick Fournal says: “The Alpine A390 opens a new chapter for Alpine, and this film expresses our conviction: technology is only worthwhile when it makes us feel alive.”

Car looks nice.

MAA creative scale: 7.