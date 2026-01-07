Prost8 awarded Ocean Outdoor Grand Prix for first bottom-activated digital screen

UK charity Prost8 and the Manchester based agency TBWA\MCR have been awarded the European Grand Prix in Ocean Outdoor’s annual Digital Creative Competition which rewards bold ideas in Digital Out of Home (DOOH).

The European Grand Prix was selected by an international jury of experts from a shortlist of 12 brands who won Gold across the Ocean Digital Creative competitions in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

The 12 Golds were whittled down from a record breaking 524 entries in 2025.

The work is based on the concerning insight that men avoid having a prostate cancer test because they mistakenly believe it involves a finger up the bottom. Consumers are invited to activate “missing the finger” through controlling a digital bottom with their physical bottom, using Ocean’s skeletal tracking technology.

First introduced last year, the Grand Prix is an incremental prize over and above the £100,000 screen space already awarded to Prost8 as UK Gold winners in the commercial award category.

The prize includes a one week campaign of Prost8’s choice to appear across six of Europe’s most iconic large format digital screens including the Amsterdam Leidseplein, The Halo at Westfield Scandinavia in Stockholm, the Iconic at Field’s, Copenhagen; Redin kulma, Helsinki; The Centro Lights, Oberhausen; and in London on the Landsec’s Piccadilly Lights.

Ocean Studio will film the campaign, creating an asset to share across the winners’ own digital and social channels.

Glenn Scholefield, senior copywriter, and Tom Holmes, senior art director, TBWA\MCR, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to win this competition. Challenging misconceptions about prostate checks will save lives, and this level of media exposure means the impact will be enormous. Using humour in these big spots gives us a powerful way to connect with the blokes who need to hear this message.”

Ocean Outdoor director of strategic projects Helen Haines said: “There were some superb winners across the Group, the creativity demonstrated was at an all time high. But this was almost a unanimous decision. A cancer that doesn’t get the attention it needs, matched with an idea that delivers attention at an unprecedented level. Great DOOH. All you need is an idea.”

The other shortlisted agencies competing for the Grand Prix included: Nord DDB, Accenture Song; Anorak Noa; Maskinen; Nørgård Mikkelsen; Publicis Creative; Higuita; T&P; Fingersoft Oy & Avidly Oy; and Havas Media Germany.