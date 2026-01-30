Polar bear reignites the cola wars for Pepsi’s Super Bowl spot

Pepsi’s Super Bowl spot features none other than Coca-Cola’s famous polar bear mascot, who finds himself in an existential crisis after he discovers he prefers Pepsi in a blind taste test. He seeks help from a psychiatrist and paces around to the tune of Queen’s “I want to break free.”

The bear finally comes to terms with his choice after he’s caught drinking Pepsi on a kisscam, in a nod to the viral Coldplay drama last year. Directed by Taika Waititi (who also appears as the psychiatrist) for BBDO.

Waititi is always a popular choice for the Super Bowl. He said: “I love a good challenge. So I jumped at the chance to take part in what many consider the biggest pop culture competition outside of streaming vs. theatrical.”

It’s a good twist on nostalgia, giving it a modern update while remaining in comfortable territory. The full Super Bowl commercials released so far have not thrown up any massive moments, although there’s still time ahead of the big game on Sunday 8th February.

MAA creative scale: 7.5