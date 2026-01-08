Pablo punts AJ Bell’s investing for everyone

At some stage the UK government is going to run a campaign inviting the public to invest more in British companies. Like the famous ‘Tell Sid’ ads from Y&R in the Margaret Thatcher era. Difference is, shares in the formerly public-owned businesses like British Gas were being virtually given away, it was a no lose bet.

Anyone investing now has rather more fraught choices to make and that’s the same if you’re doing it via a big ‘everyman’ inyestmant platform like Hargreaves Lansdowne or, in this case, AJ Bell with a new campaign from Pablo.

So is showing a few daft toffs coming off worst against bright young investors (presumably they’re investors) really a wise thing to do?

AJ Bell’s Stephen Vowles says: “AJ Bell’s combination of easy-to-use, low-cost products, excellent customer service and a trusted brand helped drive record growth in the business last year.

“Building on this momentum, our exciting new advertising campaign, which focuses on the message that investing can be for anyone, will help us attract new customers and capitalise on the significant long-term growth opportunity in the market.”

AJ Bell does have a pretty good record and the UK stock market is at record levels: not because the economy’s doing well but most of the companies in the FTSE100 are international, with only a small part of their business in the UK. Dangerous territory if you get carried away though.

MAA creative scale: 6.