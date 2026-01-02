Mother wins Weetabix from BBH

Weetabix (below) has moved from BBH to Mother after a 14-year stint, a fortunate client indeed to have the option of two such good agencies. Mother has already worked on a project for sister brand Alpen featuring brand mascot Ralph.

Francesca Theokli, marketing and new product development director at Weetabix, says: “Having made iconic work with BBH, we’re eternally grateful to the talented people behind it. When your muesli brand’s first mascot in decades becomes a category-reviving cultural moment, you pay attention.

“Mother brought Ralph to life for Alpen with the kind of bold, joyful creativity that reminded the whole category what breakfast advertising could be. We’re excited to see that same Mother energy applied to Weetabix’s next chapter.”

Mother MD Katie Elliott says: “Weetabix is one of those rare British brands that genuinely means something to most of us. It’s been part of the nation’s mornings for generations; that kind of cultural weight is a gift for any creative partner.”