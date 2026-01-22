Mother wins Lufthansa Group global business

Lufthansa Group has appointed Mother as the global creative agency for its wide-ranging portfolio of brands which is made up of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways, Eurowings, Air Dolomiti, Edelweiss Air and Discover Airlines.

Mother’s challenge is to develop a “unifying brand platform” that works for each individual airline as well as for the collective group, which also includes loyalty and service brand Miles & More, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Aviation Training, and Lufthansa Cargo.

Alexander Nowak, creative partner and CCO of Mother Berlin, said: “To be chosen by Lufthansa Group, the airline group that shaped so many of our own first flights and family holidays, is incredibly humbling. This is a deeply meaningful brief, and one that goes far beyond advertising. We’re honoured to help shape the future narrative of this aviation group, and to elevate the spirit of travel in a way that resonates on a human level.”

Olivier Krüger, CMO at Lufthansa Group, said: “As we move from a group of airlines to one strong airline group, our ambition is to create a shared brand platform that unites our collective strength while keeping the unique spirit of each airline alive. With Mother, we’ve found a partner who can help us bring this vision to life.”