Merciless Tesco keeps pressure on rivals with big brands promotion

Never one to rest on its laurels, Tesco is bouncing back from a successful Christmas with January’s launch of Everyday Low Prices, a commitment to keeping prices consistently low on more than 3,000 products from some of the UK’s bigger brands. This comes on top of Tesco’s existing Aldi Price Match on more than 650 lines and over 10,000 Clubcard Prices.

Campaign by BBH. Advertising nerds will love it.

The move – Tesco is the UK market leader with a share approaching 30 per cent – will increase the pressure on Tesco’s rivals, notably one-time clear number three Asda which, burdened by private equity debts, had a disastrous Christmas, with sales falling nearly five per cent. Number two in the market Sainsbury’s also did well although Argos let the side down with a small sales dip.

Tesco UK CEO Ashwin Prasad says: “Our most-loved brands don’t just have a place in our shopping baskets – they hold a genuine place in the nation’s heart. That’s why we’re committed to keeping prices consistently low on thousands of branded products through our new Everyday Low Prices. So, whether you can’t live without Heinz Baked Beans, PG Tips teabags or Fairy Washing Up Liquid – customers can be sure that they are getting consistent great Tesco value on the branded items they love to put in their trollies week after week.”

No word yet from the various brands- who spend quite a lot of their life being beaten up by Tesco buyers – but it’s a bright new year wheeze and the last thing some of Tesco’s rivals needed. By the end of the year the UK supermarket stakes may have rather different runners and riders.

MAA creative scale: 8 (un-showy but accomplished.)