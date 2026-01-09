Madonna does her raunchy thing with Dolce & Gabbana

Even the free-spirited Madonna, combined with maverick designers Dolce & Gabbana, can’t seem to escape the clichés of fashion advertising.

This new film for classic D&G fragrance The One features a lot of very good looking people looking sensual and moody, as you’d expect. The Madonna factor comes from the raunchy crotch shots and and vaguely steamy romps with younger men – plus she’s singing the soundtrack in Italian.

The film aims to channel the “timeless essence” of Italian cinema, while directing duo Mert and Magnus – both from a fashion background – clearly know how to make everyone look beautiful.

Not quite as groundbreaking as they are making out, but nevertheless it’s compelling viewing and a nice reminder of a 30-plus year partnership between the brand and the pop icon.

MAA creative scale: 8