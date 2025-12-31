AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNews

MAA Ads of 2025: Waitrose from Wonderhood Studios

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster15 hours ago
0 1,558 Less than a minute

If it’s Christmas you may as well go big and Waitrose and Wonderhood Studios certainly threw the kitchen sink (and most of next year’s budget probably) at Christmas this year.

With a genuine A-lister in Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson (who looks as though all his birthdays have come at once) this romance is hardly the most plausible yarn but, with its add-on bits, it’s fun.

Maybe it will persuade more big brands to trust Wonderhood too.

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster15 hours ago
0 1,558 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
casibomcasibom girişcasibom girişmarsbahiscasibomcasibomcasibom girişjojobetjojobet giriş