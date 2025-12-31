AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNews
MAA Ads of 2025: Waitrose from Wonderhood Studios
If it’s Christmas you may as well go big and Waitrose and Wonderhood Studios certainly threw the kitchen sink (and most of next year’s budget probably) at Christmas this year.
With a genuine A-lister in Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson (who looks as though all his birthdays have come at once) this romance is hardly the most plausible yarn but, with its add-on bits, it’s fun.
Maybe it will persuade more big brands to trust Wonderhood too.