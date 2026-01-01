MAA Ads of 2025: Facebook from Droga5

Still time to choose the best of last year’s ads: you don’t expect that much from Facebook but this nicely-worked ‘Secret Santa’ piece from Droga5 is genuinely warm and also manages to list the multifarious things Facebook’s billions of users presumably use it for.

Directed by Miles Jay for Smuggler.

There’s a hint of dark too: a somewhat soul-less office and a slightly oddball boss. Is this why the Grinch proved so popular this year?