MAA Ad of the Week: Heineken’s ‘Fans have more friends’ from Le Pub

Agencies love one-client bespoke agencies when they’re pitching (clients will believe anything sometimes) and thinking of all that lovely money, but life isn’t always so simple. Other agencies lay siege and client personnel change while the ‘not invented here’ syndrome unfailingly kicks in.

WPP, for example, has handled pretty much all of Coca-Cola through bespoke OpenX sinch 2021 but valuable US media disembarked for Publicis 18 months ago.

Publicis is hardly averse to such solutions (for recent big win Santander for example) and it can point to Le Pub’s work for Heineken as an example of how such relationships should work. Here’s its latest with that good old sports staple fandom, a predictable regular mostly but here given a lease of life with lively direction and a surprising music choice.

With Le Pub you feel the agency has actually learned quite a lot about the brand and how to present it in interesting ways. Far from the norm in such instances.