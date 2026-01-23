AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNews

MAA Ad of the Week: Harvey Nichols by adam&eveDDB – from 2016

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster8 hours ago
0 616 Less than a minute

Was it really that long ago? A lot has happened in ten years, including the prospect of British ads disturbing the jurors at Cannes Lions and elsewhere as they did a decade ago becoming ever more unlikely.

In a nutsell, they’re mostly terrible. Adland has always been constituted of ten per cent of goodies atop a heap of dross, these days it’s more like 0.5% if you’re lucky.

This, from A&E, about to be Adam&eve\TBWA but clinging on proudly to its Paddington redoubt, is part of an internet fad for all things 2016, including ads.

And don’t say it uses AI…

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster8 hours ago
0 616 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
vaycasino girişcasibom girişmarsbahis girişcasinolevant girişmarsbahiscasibommarsbahis güncel girişpusulabet güncel girişjojobetvaycasinobets10casibom girişjojobet giriş