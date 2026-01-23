MAA Ad of the Week: Harvey Nichols by adam&eveDDB – from 2016

Was it really that long ago? A lot has happened in ten years, including the prospect of British ads disturbing the jurors at Cannes Lions and elsewhere as they did a decade ago becoming ever more unlikely.

In a nutsell, they’re mostly terrible. Adland has always been constituted of ten per cent of goodies atop a heap of dross, these days it’s more like 0.5% if you’re lucky.

This, from A&E, about to be Adam&eve\TBWA but clinging on proudly to its Paddington redoubt, is part of an internet fad for all things 2016, including ads.

And don’t say it uses AI…