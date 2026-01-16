MAA Ad of the Week: British Heart Foundation from Saatchi & Saatchi

We’re used to seeing memorials to dead people, Saatchi & Saatchi is marking the 65th anniversary of the British Heart Foundation with 65 striking red benches across the UK commemorating people who’ve survived heart treatment and are still with us – ‘In Living Memory.’

Plus there’s a quite moving and engrossing film featuring real survivors – a reminder to others including agencies that charity/good causes advertising doesn’t have to be a sharp jab to the tear ducts voiced by an over-the-top actor with a heartfelt ‘thank you.’

Saatchi with its thinking cap on.