Loveholidays settles down with a book in new work from Ark Agency

Ark, the agency co-founded by former adam&eveDDB CEO Mat Goff, has come up with an enterprising idea for client Loveholidays.

For this new campaign, Ark has worked with a range of publishers to feature real book titles that capture the holiday mood for a variety of different travellers. Shot on the Spanish Costa Brava, the OOH and social images show holidaymakers reading appropriate titles like Cloud Nine, Last Night a DJ Saved My Life and This is Happiness.

Jacqui Grimsey-Jones, brand director at loveholidays, said: “Cutting through the noise during one of travel’s busiest advertising periods means finding fresh and unexpected ways to transport people out of the everyday and into the holiday mindset. Whether it evokes memories of a much-loved holiday read or inspires the next escape, the creative invites people to feel the power of a loveholidays holiday. ARK’s execution delivers that vision with confidence and originality, supported by Medialab’s excellent campaign delivery.”??

Edward Usher, creative partner at ARK Agency, said: “When the team first landed upon the concept of using book covers to portray how it feels on a loveholidays’ holiday, we knew we had something special on our hands. But for me it’s the inclusion of real book titles that takes this campaign to the next level. The result is a funny, insightful, emotional and instantly communicative campaign that tells a whole story with just the cover of a book. It’s a brilliant piece of work that everybody at the agency is incredibly proud of.”

This latest campaign follows on from the live billboard featuring rugby and Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler at the end of last year.

It’s a low-key approach which almost sublimates the Loveholidays brand to the books. Somehow that makes the ads unexpectedly relaxing, because they’re not shouty, which can only be a good thing when you’re thinking about a holiday.

MAA creative scale: 7