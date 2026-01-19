Love it or hate it: the good and bad of Out of Home creativity

The World Out of Home Organization is challenging creatives to pick sides in a ‘love it or hate it’ debate about the pros and cons in the medium.

This follows on from Ocean Outdoor chairman Tim Bleakley’s call for a MOCA crusade, standing for Make Outdoor Creative Again, at the WOO Global Congress in Mexico City.

Debating the pros and cons of Out of Home creative are storied creative Katy Hopkins and, playing devil’s advocate, WOO consultant Dino Burbidge in a leading article in the latest WOO newsletter backed with LinkIn posts inviting views from interested parties.

Ocean’s Bleakley is WOO’s recently-appointed global creative lead charged with highlighting the impact and effectiveness of the best Out of Home creative. He says: “Creatives love Out of Home (mostly) and the public worldwide certainly do – it’s by far the most liked and trusted advertising medium.

“But we are still not securing the share of the global ad market the medium deserves even though we are holding our share against online much better than TV or print. It’s therefore timely to look at possible impediments to the growth of OOH and stimulate MOCA debate encouraging the widest possible range of views.”