Lobster provides ‘pinch me’ moment for Secret Escapes

Holidaymakers love a premium experience for a non-premium price, which is exactly what Secret Escapes promises by filling empty rooms in fancy hotels. In this campaign there’s a friendly lobster thrown in to provide that “pinch me” feeling of arriving in a great holiday destination.

Dog Cat & Mouse, the agency set up by industry veterans including Ian Priest (of VCCP fame) and Jo Tanner (BBH, Saatchi & Saatchi, HHCL), is behind the work.

Steve Stokes, co-founder & planning director at Dog Cat & Mouse, said: “It was thrilling to work with a brand with a heritage of such good comms. This campaign keeps the core brand proposition fresh with surprising, engaging and single-minded creative work.”

Louise Nolder, the chief customer officer at Secret Escapes, said: “We have thousands of customer testimonials telling us they can’t believe the value they get with Secret Escapes, so we wanted to bring that ‘wow’ to life. What better way than a lobsterlady giving you a cheeky pinch to remind you that your dreamy deal is actually a reality? It was great to combine a compelling creative idea with quality AI production, for cost-effective delivery.”

It’s a lively, memorable spot and it makes it’s point well without getting too silly.

MAA creative scale: 7.5