Krispy Kreme picks Ark

The UK is now labouring under new HFSS food regulations (high fat, sugar and salt) with ads for such goodies banned online and restricted to post-9pm on TV. So you’d expect doughnut brand Krispy Kreme to pack its bags and go home.

Not so it seems. KK has appointed Ark, the agency founded by Mat Goff and Mike Wilton, to get back into advertising. Wilton says: “HFSS restrictions and ever-evolving audience needs mean we have to be smarter, more creative and more innovative to make an impact. This is a huge opportunity for the Krispy Kreme brand and we cannot wait to unleash our creativity.”

KK marketing director Jane Walker says: “This is an exciting moment for Krispy Kreme as we look to re-establish our place in the nation’s hearts. We appointed Ark because they are a brilliant hothouse of creative talent, bringing big-brand experience together with true challenger-brand thinking.”

Expect some posters any day soon.