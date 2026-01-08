Karen Martin and IPA launch new creative qualification

The IPA is introducing a Creative Essentials Certificate as its president, BBH CEO Karen Martin, continues to put creativity at the heart of her agenda.

Designed to empower the next generation of creative leaders, the eight-week qualification programme offers practical tools, inspiration and industry insight to help early-career creatives develop, craft and sell work. Industry leaders from top agencies including BBH, Biscuit Filmworks, and Wieden & Kennedy will host the sessions.

Martin said: “I’m beyond proud to launch the IPA’s first Creative Essentials Certificate. Over eight weeks we’ll explore what makes great creative work truly great – from the spark of an idea, to crafting compelling pitches, to selling work that moves clients and audiences alike. It’s a chance for early-career creatives to understand not just how to do the job, but why it matters. Creativity is our industry’s superpower, and this course will help you use it to its full potential.”

IPA Director General Paul Bainsfair said: “Karen’s agenda has put creativity firmly back at the heart of the business. And the Creative Essentials Certificate is a brilliant example of that commitment in action. For anyone starting out in the business, it’s an unmissable opportunity to learn from the best and build a career on strong creative foundations.”