Jeep takes a pop at SUV posers

SUVs can be pretty hazardous: for non-drivers likely to be crushed as hedge fund wives drive their enormous Beemers and Audis to school. Some may be driving Jeeps, of course, which at least have a lineage although the ones Ike and Patton sat in were rather more basic.

Which underpins BETC’s latest effort for Stellantis-owned Jeep, to the tune of ‘The Great Pretender.’

CMO Olivier François says: “At Jeep, we’ve always preferred the reality of the terrain to artifice. This film reminds us of this in a simple way: you can love adventure without needing to exaggerate.”

Diverting – but who on earth chose that revolting green?

MAA creative scale: 6.