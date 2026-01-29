Heineken sets out to prove that fans have more friends

“Fans have more friends” is Heineken’s way to bring together its sponsorships across football, formula 1 and music under a single platform. It’s all part of the brand’s ongoing message around prioritising real life social experiences.

The new film was accompanied by a social experiment. An Australian living in New York handed out flyers in a bid to find some people to join him at the Central Park Tavern to watch Liverpool’s final group match of the UEFA Champions League. Apparently hundreds turned up, probably helped by the fact that Heineken turned the whole place into a big, branded viewing experience.

The TV ad, in which you can spot famous faces including F1 driver Max Verstappen, footballer Virgin van Dijk, and DJ Martin Garrix, debuted in the US this week with 50 markets to follow. Directed by Frederik Bond through Stink Films, it celebrates the spontaneous friendships that often spark between fans, in the moment at least.

Bruno Bertelli, CEO and CCO of LePub, said: “Fans Have More Friends is built on a simple human truth: passion connects people faster than anything else. By turning fandom into a platform for real-world interaction, we wanted to create an ecosystem that doesn’t just celebrate fans, but actively brings them together, transforming shared passion into shared experiences”.

Le Pub has become a content machine for Heineken, but each piece of work that comes out finds a new way to feed into the central sociability narrative. You can’t drink an actual Heineken online, after all.

MAA creative scale: 7