Empty nesters ‘care wildly’ in The Or’s new campaign for Bloom & Wild

Bloom & Wild has come up with a new reason to send flowers: to commiserate (or celebrate) with parents who are getting used to an empty nest after the kids have left home.

The Or finds fun ways to fill the void in its latest ad for the brand, and flowers are only one of them. Helmed by comedy director Daniel Lundh through Spindle, it will run on Channel 4.

Charlotte Langley, chief marketing officer at Bloom & Wild said: “Becoming an empty nester isn’t just a life stage; it’s a strange, bittersweet shift where that quiet ache of loss and the spark of new possibilities sit side-by-side. This campaign is about the power of a small gesture. It’s a reminder that caring wildly isn’t just for the occasions marked in the calendar, but for all the complicated, unscripted bits in between.”

Paulo Salomao, managing partner at The Or said: “With a currently full household, the idea of an empty nest makes my stomach twist. We wanted to acknowledge a life stage that people may unintentionally fail to consider, using humour to show that life’s smaller, quieter changes still deserve recognition.”

It’s a good story, well told. And refreshing to see an ad for flowers outside of Valentine’s Day.

MAA creative scale: 7