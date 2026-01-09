Dunkin’ Donuts gets pumpin’ with Megan Thee Stallion

The protein craze was already getting out of hand, and now Dunkin’ Donuts has taken it to the next level with help from Megan Thee Stallion – using another, older fad for inspiration.

Here’s the rapper doing an 80s-era Jane Fonda style exercise routine which somehow manages to incorporate regular sips of the new shake. All courtesy of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s studio, Artists Equity.

Megan Thee Stallion said: “Teaming up with Dunkin’ to bring my new Mango Protein Refresher to life has been such an exciting experience, and I can’t wait for the Hotties to try it. Whether you’re drinking it to boost your fitness routine or just to power through a busy day, it’s the perfect drink for any occasion.”

Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’ said: “We saw protein milk as a natural way to give our guests more flexibility in how they enjoy the Dunkin’ menu throughout the day. Protein Milk tastes great across coffee, lattes and refreshers without changing the flavours guests already love, and we’re excited to support the launch in unexpected ways.”

Dunkin’ fans can also “get the look” thanks to a range of branded workout gear.

It’s delightfully silly and eminently memorable.

