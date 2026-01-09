Droga5 leads Australian Lamb back to happiness

In 2025 Australia supposedly dropped out of the World Happiness Index (to 11th) thereby provoking some of the denizens of this ever-modest and self-effacing former colony to rally round the barbie and restore its reputation, led by lamb chops.

That’s when they’d finished subjecting those poor England cricketers to all manner of unpleasant humiliations. From Droga5’s Antipodean branch.

Three minutes is a bit much in every sense but there are some nice highlights: the platypus and the observation that they get paid more than New Zealanders for doing the same work.

MAA creative scale: 2 (Oh, OK 7.)