Creature founders join Pablo as ECDs

Stu Outhwaite-Noel and Ben Middleton, the co-founders of Creature London, have found their way to Pablo after the sale of their agency threw up some unexpected curveballs.

Creature London sold to Dutch marketing group Candid in 2022 as part of their global ambitions for the brand. A couple of years later, despite initial promises, it was merged with two of the group’s agencies, Positive Netherlands and Positive UK, to form a new agency, Modern Citizens, which went into liquidation last summer.

Middleton and Outhwaite-Noel will report to Pablo CCO Dan Watts, who said: “Pablo means humble, and Ben and Stu are two of the humblest out there. They are grown-up creatives with their feet on the ground and a relentless drive to make their best work yet.Their ability to blend that what they’ve learned running Creature alongside their industry leading creative thinking over the years, makes them a valuable pillar on the council”.

Outhwaite-Noel and Middleton said: “Surrounding ourselves with the best creative folk has always been our aim and Pablo’s incredible crew are the absolute envy of this industry. It’s an honour to hop on board with them and the easiest way to deal with our chronic jealousy. If you can’t beat ‘em…”

At Creature, the duo worked on campaigns for brands including Carling, Tetley, Dunelm, Moonpig and Child Poverty Action Group. They were previously at Mother, where their output ranged from Boots and Coca-Cola to PG Tips and Orange Mobile.